Neighbor Kid Makes A Lot Of Noise Kicking His Soccer Ball In The Apartment Complex, So Now That This Guy Caught Ball, He’s Not Giving it Back

Who’s the noisiest neighbor you ever had?

I hate to tell you this, but if you can’t think of one, YOU’RE the noisy neighbor.

And someone, somewhere out there, is telling a story about you like this one, about how you were too much to handle, and they finally dealt with you.

In this story, the noisy neighbor is a kid, and the problem is kind of solved. However, the kid’s neighbor isn’t sure if he’s handling the problem correctly or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not giving my neighbors soccer ball back, after he threw it onto my 3rd floor apartment balcony, which he kicks against the side of the apartment all day?

A little context. I live on the 3rd floor of an apartment building and the family below me has a little boy who loves to kick his soccer ball around ALL DAY. He kicks it against the side of the building, against the inside walls of his apartment, slams it into the ceiling (my floor), and throws it onto the roof. This isn’t just loud; it shakes my entire apartment. I work a night shift, and this makes it impossible for me to sleep.

And then came the opportunity to score a goal.

By chance, he kicked his soccer ball onto my balcony, and I just haven’t given it back. It’s been two days, and he has been knocking on my door continuously for those two days. He knocked (beat) on my door for two hours straight today, and at least once every hour after that. The thing is, I can sleep through someone knocking on my door, I can’t sleep through my apartment shaking. I was finally able to sleep a full 8 hours today and I really don’t want that to go away. AITA?

Confronting the kid’s parents about the situation would be a better way to handle it than stealing the kid’s ball. Eventually, he’ll probably get another one.

Here’s what the comments had to say on Reddit:

Some were a little more harsh:

As the GOAT says…

Where are the parents?

I mean, the kid’s gonna find another ball eventually. Then what?

