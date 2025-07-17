New Dad Wanted To Celebrate His First Father’s Day With Immediate Family, So He Declined To Watch His Girlfriend’s Nephew That Day

It’s not every day you get to celebrate your first Father’s Day as a new dad.

But when his girlfriend’s brother selfishly demands they babysit her nephew instead of spending quality time as a family, things got ugly fast.

AITA: My girlfriend is mad that I don’t want to babysit her nephew on Father’s Day. On Sunday, it’s Father’s Day. My first Father’s Day. I want to spend it alongside my girlfriend and our 7-month-old.

However, her brother asked us to babysit his kid on that day because he and his girlfriend want to go out. When my girlfriend asked me, I politely said no as it’s my first Father’s Day and I would like to spend it as a little family.

She got salty and a little mad and is now being passive aggressive.

Her brother doesn’t like me and the feeling is mutual, so we don’t speak. He only talks to my girlfriend when he needs a favour.

His kid is great, and we’ve babysat him multiple times. On my girlfriend’s first Mother’s Day, it was just us three. I don’t know why she can’t do the same for me. AITA?

