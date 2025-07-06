New Family Moves In And Starts Complaining, So A Neighbor Snaps In Epic Fashion

In a tight-knit neighborhood where motorcycles and families coexist peacefully, a new couple stirred the pot with nonstop noise complaints—despite moving in fully aware of the setup.

AITA for involving myself and angering the new neighbors? I (33f) live in a cul-de-sac with 5 other house on my street. 3 of these houses have motorcycles. Now, i must say, the bikers are really respectful of noise. One gets home late, one leaves early and they walk their bikes to the end of the road before they start them so they dont disturb the gaggle of young children in the neighborhood. Often times, you will see the bikers giving kids rides around the circle. All in all, fantastic neighbors.

On to the issue. Recently, the only empty house on our street was bought by a young family. Mom and dad look to be in their early to mid 20s, and the kids look to be maybe 3 and 5. Mom started making a fuss the moment they moved in over the bikes. “They are too loud” “they shouldnt have bikes around such young kids” and finally “they keep waking my kids up in the middle of the night.” Most of us ignored them until they yelled at my neighbor for driving thru at 2pm on a Saturday. He was driving under the speed limit and he was making a normal amount of noise.

I was outside when she started walking towards him and his bike, screaming about the bikes and horrible neighbors. I got up, walked over and yelled back that she moved into OUR neighborhood and she could clearly see the bikes when they were viewing the house. She turned on me telling me i was a monster for allowing my kids near that death trap and it was ridiculous that i hadnt complained yet. I told her she was a crazy b-word and to stay off both of our properties, that she and her family could keep to themselves and could go suck a catcus.

She wont so much as look at me now but one of our neighbors said that i was being rude and that it was a heck of a way to welcome them to the community. I do feel bad now because i hate to speak to people like that. AITA?

While most neighbors kept the peace, one finally clapped back after being called a monster for not sharing the new family’s outrage.

Most people agreed: OP is NTA and the new neighbor walked right into that.

They wanted silence—she gave them a verbal mic drop instead.

And honestly, they deserved it.

