New Homeowner Wanted To Start Fresh In Her New Space, But She Faced Harsh Backlash From The Rest Of Her Family When She Said No To Her Sister’s Used Decor

AITA for refusing to buy my sisters furniture I (23F) just closed on my first apartment and will be getting the keys on August first. Since buying my apartment, I have been looking at furniture and figuring out what I want to buy.

It just so happens that her sister had a bunch of furniture she was looking to get rid of.

My older sister (26F) got a job abroad and is moving in August, so she is trying to sell her furniture before moving.

On it’s face, it was a good deal.

Since I just got an apartment and need furniture, and my sister is moving and trying to sell her furniture, our family figured it is perfect.

I buy from her for lower than average price—the furniture was only used since December—and my sister has one less thing to worry about because of the move.

But ultimately, she just wasn’t interested.

Here is the problem: I don’t want her furniture. My sister bought all white. White couch, armchairs, lounge chairs, and white dining chairs.

And she had good reasons for this.

I have a dog that, for the past two years since I got him, has been allowed on the furniture. I would also constantly be panicked about a potential spill on white furniture.

But her family refused to listen and ultimately painted her as the victim.

I tried to explain this to my family, but they just think I’m an AH for refusing to help out my sister before a big move abroad. I could really use an unbiased opinion. So, AITA for refusing to buy my sister’s furniture?

It truly wasn’t anything personal towards her sister — it was about practicality.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe her refusal is actually a blessing in disguise for her sister.

At the end of the day, it’s up to her sister to figure out the fate of her furniture and she shouldn’t feel obligated to buy it if she doesn’t want to.

Her sister’s logic really isn’t making sense.

This commenter suspects there’s some larger dysfunction at play here.

In the end, she stood by her decision, even if it meant disappointing her family.

A gifted couch shouldn’t come with strings attached.

