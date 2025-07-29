No-Good Neighbor Kids Kept Egging His Car, So He Waited For A Heatwave And Returned The Favor To Their Parents’ Car

Petty revenge may not be the best solution to every problem, but it’s usually the most satisfying one.

When one new tenant found their car continuously vandalized by bratty neighborhood kids, he decided he wanted to get in on the fun.

But he was clever about it and took his revenge to the next level.

Neighborhood kids were jerks, so….. When I was first married (many years ago), we rented an upstairs apartment from a widow. Very fair rent, and we both got along great with her.

It all started off well, but soon things started to go downhill.

Her divorced daughter lived next door with four kids. I was a grade school teacher, and the two younger kids would invite me to swim in their small above-ground pool. But, as the older kid (11M) grew, he became a real smart-A. He and his friend would get ticked when we parked in the small gravel lot by the house. We had no options at the time, but they wanted to play wiffle ball there… and only there.

These kids registered their distaste in a rather brazen way.

So, a couple days in a row, I got tomatoed and egged and had mud slung at my car.

I finally had enough and bought a dozen eggs, then left them in my trunk for a week or so. Got up in the middle of the night on one of those hot summer nights and delivered a half dozen to the two neighbor’s cars—the ones whose kids were doing the mess on my car.

They proceeded to play the whole thing off like a pro.

The next morning, the parents were out trying to clean fried eggs off of their cars. I sort of sauntered by and said, “Oh, wow, you guys got hit, too? My car’s been hit four times in the last few weeks!” And that was the end of the kids screwing with my car.

You know what they say: When they go low, you go lower!

