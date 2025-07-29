Old Lady Told Delivery Driver He Couldn’t Park On The Street, So He Delivered A Desk While The Vehicle Was In “Drive” Mode

Sometimes, doing your job means thinking on your feet, especially when others try to make it harder.

Imagine being a delivery driver, and there’s no street parking available. Do you park in the middle of the street, park far away and walk, or move on to the next delivery?

This man was delivering a heavy package to an area with narrow roads.

When he reached the address, he parked in the middle of the road just so he could drop off the package really quickly.

But an old lady confronted him and said he couldn’t park his truck there.

So he thought of a clever way to comply with the lady’s complaint.

Read the full story below.

You can’t park here! I am a delivery driver, working for one of the big delivery companies in the US. Today’s delivery route includes a very high-end neighborhood with very narrow streets that have cars parked on both sides, so even more narrow for my big delivery truck.

This man stopped at the address and left his truck in the middle of the road.

My next package is a big one, definitely a desk or flat-pack furniture weighing at least 80 lbs. I stop at the address and park my vehicle basically in the middle of the street. But I will be quick, and I have my flashers on, so no problem. From the delivery address, a little old lady with the anger of Satan comes flying out.

The old lady yelled at him, saying he couldn’t park.

She yells, “You can’t park here!” I say back, “OK, well, where can I park to deliver this?” She says, “The nearest parking for non-residents is at the tennis court, half a mile away.” Lugging an 80 lb desk a half mile when I’m already stupid far behind and it’s 110°F outside? No, thanks.

So, he made sure the vehicle isn’t “parked.”

Wait a minute! I read label on package. “Are you Karen?” She responds, “Well yeah, but what does that have to do with you parking here?” Cue malicious compliance. I pull the emergency brake. I slam vehicle in drive, with seatbelt still on.

He left the package with her quickly.

“I am not in park, so not parked.” I wiggle heavy big package out the window while holding down the brake. And then placing it standing up at her feet. I scan as “left with resident.”

Then, he drove off.

I yell as I drive off, “Package delivered safely. Have a nice day!” I think I hear her say, “Wait, you can’t just—” As I drive off, I look into my side view to see a very confused old lady. She’s looking at her desk, then looking at my delivery truck barely fitting down her street.

He admitted that he felt good doing that.

Yes, there were better ways of handling this, but all would require me to walk a half mile in the heat. I would either leave a notice or carry a desk. Either way, I simply didn’t have time for that. Not the best story, but it made me feel good in the moment, and I felt like I had to tell someone.

Karen was stupid to complain when it was her own delivery!

When common sense fails, a little creativity goes a long way.

