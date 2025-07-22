Owner Fired His Operations Manager Over A Trivial Disagreement, Then Years Later Tried To Land A Lucrative Contract From That Guy’s Stepson And Got Denied On The Spot

It’s crazy how life can come full circle when you least expect it.

So, what would you do if someone who treated your family badly suddenly needed something from you years later?

Would you put the past aside for the sake of business?

Or would you remember exactly how they acted when the tables were turned?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this very situation and decides to send a message to the guy.

Here’s how it played out.

Owner fired my dad, then came asking for work. Denied. Back in 1997, my stepdad was the operations manager at a company that did telecommunications work. He hired me to work there for the summer, but I ended up enjoying the work and making a career out of it. About four months into my employment at the company, the owner and my stepdad disagreed over something very trivial, and the owner fired my dad. Since he’s my stepdad, we have different last names, and I didn’t feel like I would get caught up in this issue. I had my own issues with this company as well.

Out of the blue, the guy called asking for work.

Mostly, I was not being paid correctly and was denied the promised benefits. I ended up working for another 18 months for the company before I left to work for a major telecommunications provider that we had done some work for. At the new company, I eventually took a position where I was responsible for hiring contractors, much like the company my dad and I worked for, to do construction. One day, I got a call out of the blue from the owner of the contractor company. He wanted to see if he could get on my list of approved contractors and was hoping we could discuss it over lunch. Typically, a project of this type would be a $75k-$200k project, and I would do 20-30 projects per year, so it could be a lucrative source of revenue for them. I agreed to a lunch date with the owner at a fancy restaurant I had always wanted to try.

At lunch, he brought up his stepfather.

His pitch consisted of telling me what his company was capable of, how he valued his employees, and how he took good care of them. He mentioned the list of other companies he’s done work for and the quality of the work. I mentioned that I used to work for his company, and he clearly didn’t remember my name. I also asked if he remembered the guy who hired me, and he said he did. When I mentioned he was my stepdad, the look of panic set in. He clearly remembered my stepdad. I closed out the lunch meeting with a thank you for the food and an apology that my contractor list was full of more capable contractors, but I would keep him in mind if something were to change. I never heard back from him again.

Yikes! The look on his face must’ve been priceless!

Let’s see what the people at Reddit think about what happened.

This person’s glad they didn’t just work in the telecom industry.

For this reader, they’re focused on his relationship with his stepfather.

Wonder how many broken chairs there were.

You never know who you will need a favor from one day.

It’s so good to see someone stand up for their family.

We need more people like this!

