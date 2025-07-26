Parents Served Coca-Cola At Their Son’s Outdoor Birthday Party, But Now The Guests’ Parents Are Complaining

A children’s party is all fun and games… until the kids get a sugar high.

If you dropped off your kids at a birthday party, would you be upset if they ate a lot of junk food and drank soda?

This man hosted a birthday party for his 6-year-old son at the park.

He and his wife served cake, snacks, and drinks, which included Coke.

Most parents just dropped their kids off without instructions, but now these parents are complaining.

Who is at fault here? Or are the kids’ parents overreacting?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for “loading kids up on sugar” at my 6-year-old son’s birthday party when the other parents just dropped them off? This past weekend, we hosted a birthday party for my son (6M). Standard setup: park location, party games, balloons, snacks, cake. We had some cookies, lollies, and drinks available: water, juice, and yes, Coke. Pretty normal stuff for a kid’s party, nothing extreme.

This man received a couple of complaints from the kids’ parents.

Here’s the thing: most parents just dropped their kids off and left. Some didn’t even say hi or check in, just handed the kid over and took off. Again, I don’t mind hosting, but if you’re not going to stay, I’d assume you trust what’s on offer. Now, a couple of those same parents were complaining. They said that we “loaded their kids with sugar” and “gave them Coke.”

No one mentioned their food restrictions.

One mum said her kid was “bouncing off the walls” and that we were irresponsible. But here’s what gets me: every kid who was offered Coke said they were allowed to have it. Not one mentioned any restrictions, allergies, or preferences. Meanwhile, my own son doesn’t like fizzy drinks or juice. He only drinks water or milk.

They weren’t pushing the food to the children, because anyone can get anything.

So, it’s not like I was pushing anything on him or anyone else. The food and drink were just there, help-yourself style. If someone had mentioned their kid wasn’t allowed soft drink, I would’ve absolutely respected that, but I can’t read minds.

But now, he’s wondering if they did it wrong.

And if you don’t stay at the party or say anything about dietary restrictions, can you really be upset afterward? So, AITA for not micromanaging what the other kids ate and drank at a party? Their own parents weren’t even present.

The parents should’ve stayed if they wanted to micromanage what their kids ate.

