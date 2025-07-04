Poor College Student Is Saving For Her Tuition, But Her Entitled Boyfriend Keeps Expecting Her To Pay His Way Too

When you and your partner come from very different childhoods and altogether different circumstances, things can be a little rocky at times.

Often your expectations when it comes to life, money, and decisions might be contrasting, and this is a wave you’ll have to ride together if you want the relationship to work.

The good news is that with some honesty and trust, everything will work itself out for the better in the long run.

But as the woman in this story found out, this needs to be tackled sooner rather than later if you want to avoid resentment building up.

Read on to find out what happened to make this woman question her relationship entirely.

AITA for wanting my boyfriend to pay at least half of all our shared expenses and food? I am a 20-year-old woman, and am extremely low on cash. I am working to make my own money, during the college semesters and also now during summer. My boyfriend (also 20), on the other hand, has his parents pay for most of his things and he often buys expensive new gifts for himself (like a new full set of golf clubs recently). He’s also into cars so he spends lots of money perusing his motorcycle and car hobbies.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this discrepancy pans out.

I am currently trying to find ways to stay the the college we both attend, given how expensive tuition is. Thankfully, my mom sends me about $75 every two or three weeks for groceries or gas, and still helps with tuition and my phone – but otherwise I pay for all my things. Recently I found out that he receives over $900 a month from both his parents and some prior money set aside by grandparents. In the last two months, I have paid for almost everything we have done or eaten. He occasionally will pay for groceries, but at the moment I can only think of two less than $50 trips he’s made to the store for us.

Yikes! Let’s see how she’s feeling about this.

I really appreciate all he does for me, but I have definitely spent far more money on this relationship than him. We’ve been dating a little over three months, and he seems to expect me to pay now. I do not have the money to keep this up, nor do I want to keep paying for meals for both of us (especially since I always order the cheapest thing on the menu, and he just orders whatever he wants).

So she’s considering making some changes.

Is it wrong of me to want him to pay for more than I do in the relationship or at least half? I know he has the money to, but it feels like he spends his money on non essentials for him and expects me to pay for us 4/5 times. I, on the other hand, spend my money on essentials (gas, repairing a recent major car accident I had that I am still trying to pay off, rent, textbooks, and groceries). Am I wrong for being upset by this? How do I even mention it? Do I mention it, or do I consider ending the relationship? AITA?

The way that she is being treated is totally unfair.

However, if he isn’t aware of her financial situation – or if he’s been wealthy his whole life – it might not have even occurred to him that she’s struggling.

But it would be nice of him to at least offer, to ask whether she’d like him to pay rather than expecting it. This guy needs to remember that his girlfriend is not an endless source of money, and is definitely not his parents.

Let’s see what the Reddit community thought about this.

There’s a small chance that her boyfriend is just incredibly naive and not used to money being an issue – in which case an open, honest communication should clear things up and begin to right the wrongs.

On the other hand, he could be selfish and entitled, and absolutely not worth her time.

She shouldn’t be paying for everything for him regardless.

He’s not her child.

