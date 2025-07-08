Pregnant Woman’s Grandmother Wants Her To “Come Home,” But She Plans To Stay In Her Own Home With Her Military Husband And Children

Sometimes family isn’t very understanding when children grow up and make decisions that they don’t like, such as moving away from home.

WIBTA if I told my grandmother she’s the reason I don’t want to “Come home”? So essentially, I’m a woman in my 20s with a 3 year old toddler and I’m 7 months pregnant. I grew up in a tiny town in the middle of a southern state. So we had grocery stores, a couple of fields, fast food, more fields, and a lake. Very little for kids to do as it’s essentially a retirement town. My family is also very low income and barely scraping by.

I met my partner 5 years ago, we decided we wanted out and to travel and he wanted to be in the military. He enlisted, we got married, had a baby, moved states, yada yada military life. The problem is my family, specifically my grandmother, won’t accept my life choices.

Anytime he leaves for training, even if it’s only a day or so, she’ll tell me I need to “Come home” because I’m not capable of parenting by myself. If she calls and I’m at the gas station 5 minutes from my house it’s, “Mongoose, you know I don’t want you out doing any of that alone with your baby. Anything could happen and you need to wait until John (my spouse, fake name) is home to take you.” I can’t tell her I’m at the grocery store without her losing it on me, borderline crying, and then sending back to back news stories on what happens to girls like me.

I’m due in a few months and she wants me to move back home with my toddler and medically fragile dog and deliver there. Leave my husband to take his paternity leave at our home, 12 hours away completely alone, and live on her couch in her 1 bedroom apartment when I have a whole house with my partner. She’s also raising my two siblings and she babysits my nieces and nephews constantly, she tells me we’ll just have to make it work because my husband will be essentially useless. “Men can’t take care of kids” and I need her to help me. She’s also the stereotypical “I raised a bunch of kids, I know better than you.” Type.

I’m frustrated. She complains that her marriage fell apart because of family interference and then the second I do literally anything that is considered adulting, I need to come home. I can’t go to the store, gas station, or even sit outside on my porch alone because if she finds out, she flips. Anytime I say anything about calling a doctor or a vet for my kids/animals she tells me to give her the number because I can’t make phone calls.

I’m not intellectually disabled. I’ve lived on my own since I was kicked out by my addict mother at 16. It’s just too late for her to act like this. Like I need an adult to guild me. I have a fantastic partner figuring everything out with me and her constant “leave him and come home” attitude just isn’t what I want to hear.

I want to have a conversation about this but she just cries and then posts cryptic Facebook status’s about family. I just don’t know what to do and the hormones aren’t helping me keep it together. Any advice or similar situations would be appreciated.

