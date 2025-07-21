Renter Lives In An Apartment Right Next To The Swimming Pool, So When Other Tenants Don’t Respect The Pool Hours, He Starts Playing Music

Imagine trying to sleep but you can’t because someone right outside your apartment is blasting music and talking loudly. If the landlord and police wouldn’t do anything about it, would you accept defeat, or would you find a more creative way to get the noise to stop?

In today’s story, one renter gets creative, and it works surprisingly well.

Let’s read the whole story.

People keep playing music in the pool area after hours. So I play my own music. On a loop. At max volume. So it’s summer. I am in an apartment next to the pool. The walls are thin. As in, if you have a conversation in the pool area, I can hear it. Which sucks, but hey, it’s a common area. And the place is supposed to close down at 10pm. Not what I’d like, but those are the rules.

Here’s the problem.

As you can guess by the title of the thread, people are ignoring the closing hours. And staying up as late as 2am or 4am at some hours talking or occasionally playing music. I did it all, called the front office, who told me to call the cops who said they wouldn’t really do much. “There’s no county noise ordinance.” No county noise ordinance, you say? Keep in mind I do know they will enforce obscenity (Texas gonna Texas.)

Time to fight music with music!

So, starting last friday, when 10pm rolled around and kids were out playing music and screaming in the pool, I pulled out my own bluetooth speaker. And played “What’s new Pussycat?” on repeat until people left. Saturday rolls around and there’s an email stating the front office is going to lock the pool gates at 10. They did saturday night. But sunday night? Nope. And there’s a party going on. Tons of kids screaming. Out comes the speaker, and we do “What’s new pussycat?” on a loop. So far no one’s lasted longer than 30 minutes with it.

