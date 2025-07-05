Researchers Come Up With Two New Models To Explain Black Holes Without Singularities

Astronomers have known that black holes exist for some time.

Ever since Einstein’s general theory of relatively, they have understood the concept of black holes, and more recently, there has even been pictures of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

It is generally understood that a black hole is an object in space that has so much density that not even light can escape.

They have an event horizon, which is the point where once you cross over it, there is no escape.

Most theories about black holes have also included the presence of a singularity at its core.

A singularity is a point at which the density is infinite and both general relativity and quantum mechanics stop working. Essentially a breakdown of the laws of physics.

Needless to say, this is a problem.

How can researchers learn more about something when everything they already know stops being accurate at that point?

Unfortunately for them, the math has always pointed toward there being a singularity at the core of black holes. Until now (maybe).

A new study has been accepted by the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics that proposes two new models of black holes that don’t require singularities.

The new types are called regular black holes and black hole mimickers. For reference, traditional black holes are called standard black holes.

Regular black holes are described in the paper as having a light ring and outer horizon as well as an inner horizon. This inner horizon would enclose the core of a black hole or a wormhole throat rather than the singularity that is thought to be in standard black holes. This is where all matter that enters the black hole is trapped, whether for an infinite or a finite amount of time.

Black hole mimickers also have the light ring, but according to this model, they do not have a horizon. Instead, black hole mimickers have a surface (not necessarily solid) that can let things in and possibly allow them to go into a wormhole or perhaps an ultracompact star.

These are just models at this time, but at least as far as has been tested so far, they are models where the math seems to work out without needing a singularity, which is a big deal when it comes to black holes. Unfortunately, the current tools used for studying black holes such as the Event Horizon Telescope don’t provide enough information to either confirm these models or rule them out. In a statement, Stefano Liberati, a co-author of the paper, however, says:

“But all is not lost. Regular black holes, and especially mimickers, are never exactly identical to standard black holes – not even outside the horizon. So observations that probe these regions could, indirectly, tell us something about their internal structure.”

Another reason for hope is that there are quite a few ways to gather information about black holes (regardless of the model). In the paper, the team wrote:

“Current (LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA, the EHT) and planned (LISA, TianQin, Taiji, Einstein Telescope, Cosmic Explorer, Black Hole Explorer) observational instruments suggest another several decades of future incoming data – which would be extremely useful in not letting the theorists get too far off track.”

To put it simply, researchers have more tools than ever for learning about black holes, and a number of new tools are actively being developed. When it comes to the field of studying black holes, now is a very exciting time.

This is one of the reasons why these new models are so important, whether they turn out to be accurate or not.

