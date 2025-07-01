Retail Worker Had An Interaction With A Nervous Foreign Customer, But Didn’t Expect To Be Complimented For It

Sometimes, the small moments turn out to be the greatest ones.

In this retail worker’s case, a foreign customer made their day by simply being kind and giving them a compliment.

Read the story and see how it all played out.

Wholesome customer interaction made my day Since we’re in holiday crush hell right now, I thought I’d share a very positive experience I had several weeks ago. For context, I work at a store that highly emphasizes customer service so I am constantly talking to people on the floor and at the register. My store is located in a really big tourist area in the US that sees a lot of international tourists, and it isn’t uncommon for me to have interactions where I have to navigate a language barrier.

This kind of interaction can be stressful for both parties. But this one wasn’t.

Like many of the stores in the area, we have a display of postcards and regional stickers right by the front door because they sell like crazy. One weekday morning, I was hanging out by the front of the store, greeting customers as they came in and running over to the register to ring people up who were ready to check out. A guy maybe in his late 20s came in and started checking out our postcards, and when I got the chance, I went over and greeted him. After saying hi, he somewhat nervously asked if I knew how he could send one of the postcards we have for sale.

Sure, maybe our main business isn’t selling the postcards, but I love to help people out as I can, so I happily explained that after buying one of the postcards he could go to the nearby post office and either buy stamps or take it to the counter there where someone could help him send it. He thanked me and I left him to browse as I needed to ring some people up at the register.

A bit later, the guy comes up to the register with a single postcard and I start chatting with him as I ring him up. Towards the end of the transaction, he says, “Thank you so much for helping me, you are very warm and kind. This is my first time visiting America, and I was scared.”

I was a little flustered by such a genuine compliment, but I wholeheartedly thanked him for saying that as well as letting him know that he was doing great (in the context of English clearly not being his first language). I got to brag to my coworkers about an awesome customer interaction and it’s rare that I get compliments as specific as “warm and kind,” so I spent the rest of the day feeling pretty great. Sometimes the job absolutely sucks, but every once in a while there are great people who remind me why I keep doing this.

This kind of story can restore your faith in humanity, little by little.

A true wholesome story.

If more people had the mindsets these two have, working retail probably wouldn’t be so stressful.

