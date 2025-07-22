Roommate Said Not To Touch Anything That Wasn’t Hers, So When She Ran Out Of Supplies, This Roommate Refused To Share

Some people are quick to set rules, until those same rules come back to bite them.

So, what would you do if your roommate made it clear you couldn’t use her stuff, but then expected to borrow yours whenever it suited her?

Would you just chalk it up to that’s how she is?

Or would you give her a taste of her own medicine and see how she likes it?

In the following story, one roommate deals with this very situation and decides to turn it all around.

Here’s how it played out.

Done touch anything that isn’t yours. If you say so roomie I stayed with my roommate for almost a year. I’m so nice that I let her use my things. But when it came to hers, she’ll be super possessive; she labeled literally everything. One morning, I used her milk for my coffee after letting her use my olive oil, seasonings, and even my pan for weeks. She got mad and wrote a note on the fridge saying, “DON’T TOUCH ANYTHING THAT ISN’T YOURS.”

She didn’t like it when the tables turned.

Alright. Next time she ran out of dish soap and asked to borrow my pan, I pointed to her note on the fridge. Guess she didn’t like the energy being matched because things got awkward between us, so we barely spoke, and eventually she packed out.

Yikes! She sounds like some roommate.

