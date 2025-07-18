Rude Customer Mocked A Retail Worker In Dutch Without Thinking Twice, So She Was Mortified When She Answered Her Back Fluently

It’s easy to underestimate someone when you think you have the upper hand.

That’s exactly what one rude Dutch customer did while insulting the retail worker mixing her paint. But what she didn’t realize was her words weren’t near as private as she thought.

Read on for the full story!

Customer Insults Me in Another Language. Didn’t Realize I Understood Her. So I come from a Dutch background. I am nowhere near fluent in the language, but I know enough that I can pick up some words and understand a few sentences. So about 8 years ago, I was helping a customer needing some paint made. As I’m mixing it, her phone rings, and she answers it and begins speaking in Dutch.

And what she had to say wasn’t very nice at all.

As she is talking, I can pick up that she’s telling whoever where they are. Then they say something along the line of, “I have one of these dumb young workers mixing it.” I say nothing. I decided to wait for the right moment as I mix her paint, as she continues talking.

This employee waited until the perfect moment to reveal her secret.

When her paint is done, I hand her can of paint to her. She says thank you, and I say in Dutch, “You’re welcome. Goodbye.” She froze, her mouth open, and then says, “You speak Dutch?” I didn’t want to let her on how little I actually knew, so I just simply said, “Yup.” She quickly darted for the cash area. It was very funny and rewarding.

If this customer was going to be this rude, the least she could have done was own it!

What did Reddit think?

Some people deserve to be put in their place.

You can never get too comfortable speaking a foreign language, because one day, someone else might understand.

If you’re going to be rude, at least be a bit more imaginative with it.

Looks can often be very deceiving.

This rude customer walked off flustered, clearly caught off guard.

It was a small win, but a very satisfying one.

