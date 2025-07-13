Rude Customer Refuses To Let Fast Food Employee Ring Up Her Order As A Combo, So She Ends Up Overpaying By Buying Each Item Separately

If you worked at a fast food restaurant and you knew that you could save a customer money by placing their order as a combo as opposed to ringing up each item separately, would you do it, or would you let the customer overpay for less food?

In today’s story, one fast food manager tries to help a customer save some money, but when she’s rude, he decides to give her exactly what she asked for whether she likes it or not!

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Lady doesn’t want a drink for her food, so has to pay for each item individually. I worked at a KFC for about 6 months as my first job, and this happened towards the end of my stay. One of our managers, who I’ll dub “Jay” is pretty strict with us in order to keep up with time and company policy, but we didn’t mind as he usually worked on line with us, rather then sit in the office all day. And he does not have patience for rude people.

He tried to save a customer money.

And on one typical military payday Friday(in towns next to military bases, all soldiers come in force on payday), we were slammed, and he was working register, when a lady orders one of our 12 piece buckets, biscuits and all. Now usually you can save some money by ordering them as a meal, gives you drinks as well. So as usual, he asks what drink she wants, intending to make it a meal automatically. She declines the drinks. He tries to explain: “Ma’am, if we make it a meal, you’ll-” And she cuts him off, with “I don’t care, I don’t need drinks.”

Give the lady what she wants!

As I said before, he hates rude people, so he immediately shuts up, smiles to me, says “Sandsnake7, can I get a 12 piece family fill up, and don’t worry about the drinks.” Before turning to her and finishing the order, which took a moment as we couldn’t simply press the combo button anymore, rather we had to ring up all items themselves.. He then had to ring up every single item individually, which racks up the price given the amount of items. And then finishes the order, which was well above what the normal price would be. It initially went off without a hitch, but unfortunately for us at the time,(retelling a funny story later wasn’t really a thought at the time, rather we just wanted to keep the line moving) the family behind her ordered another 12 piece family fill up, but they ordered the combo.

Now, the lady realizes she may have overpaid.

As Jay was finishing up the second family order, the first one stepped aside to check the bags for everything, then they hear the price. Jay rang the second family for almost half the price of theirs, and she storms over. “How come theirs is so cheap, we ordered the same thing.” She asks. To which Jay replies, wearing the standard issue customer service smile: “You said you didn’t want no combo, ma’am, so I rang them up individually, ma’am, so you paid for them, not as a combo, but as the order you insisted on me making, ma’am.”

LOL. I’m thinking of the “Andy Griffith Show” here where one person has more than one job.

She then asks for the manager, claiming we were scamming her, to which Jay responds by walking behind the wall, and coming back two seconds later wearing his manager vest. And Jay says, “Hello, I heard we had a problem and I came to see what I can help with.” She grabs her food and leaves.

This is so funny. If she had just let him ring it up as a combo, she could’ve saved so much money!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She didn’t know he was a manager!

Yes, always listen to the person taking your order!

This person shares a good idea.

And this person actually did give chips to the employees!

Sometimes it costs less to buy more.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.