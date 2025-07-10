Rude Man Demanded To Share Her Machine Without Asking Nicely, One Gym-Goer Said No And Faced The Backlash

Navigating unclear gym etiquette can sometimes be trickier than the workout itself.

AITA for not letting someone “work in” during sets at the gym? I (28F) have been going to my local gym for a good 2–3 years now. I’ve been using the same machines/routine, and it’s done me well.

In the past couple of months, I’ve noticed an older man doing his “circuit” workout by doing 1 set on multiple machines. (I call him Hopper, as he just bounces from machine to machine.)

On two occasions, he’s asked me to “work in” whilst I’m resting. Each time, it’s been on my last set, so I tell him, “It’s my last set, I’ll be 2 minutes and it’s all yours.” If I had just gotten on the machine, I would be more inclined to let him, as I do 3 sets of 10 reps with 2–3 minute rests in between. Since I’m aware of his routine, it’s not any harm.

But on both occasions, he’s thrown a fit, saying how I’m selfish and unbelievable because I’ve said no.

He doesn’t ask nicely either—just, “Can I hop in as you’re resting?”—no please or “is it okay/do you mind,” which irks me because if that were me, I’d be super polite as I’d feel like I’m intruding or disrupting them.

Another reason I say no is because this guy never carries a towel or wipes down the machine. So in my responses, I say how I’m a bit of a germaphobe and don’t want someone else’s sweat on the machine while I’m using it. His response to this is just eye rolling.

I know the argument of “why go to a public gym then,” but it’s what I can afford. Living in London, I can’t justify spending for a high-end gym (I wish I could though). I’ve read other posts discussing how you should allow people to “work in,” but most instances are during peak hours. I’m going at 6 a.m. when it’s quiet, so I can do my workout in peace. AITA?

