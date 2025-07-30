Rude Man Tries To Convince Another Airplane Passenger To Let Him Have The Seat Next To His Wife, But She And Another Passenger Shut That Idea Down

What would you do if you were on an airplane with your husband and another couple tried to convince you that it was more important for them to sit together on the airplane than it was for you and your husband to sit together on the airplane?

Would you agree to switch seats, letting the other couple sit together while you and your husband are separated, or would you look at them like they’re crazy?

In today’s story, one couple faces this situation. Let’s see how they handled it.

AITA for not giving up my husband’s seat on a plane? This happened to us while flying to France out of Raleigh. My husband and I had booked our aisle and middle seats together. While boarding my husband got up to use the bathroom before the pre-flight announcements. As we double-checked our seat location, there was a woman already sitting in the window seat of our row with a baby. As soon as I put my purse in my seat to take off my sweater and settle in, her husband, came over to sit in my husband’s seat.

He seemed to assume he could have the seat.

He looked at me and said “Oh, I need to sit next to my wife and baby.” I responded, without moving out of his way, that it was my husband’s seat; and he was in the bathroom. He said, “Would he mind sitting in my seat?”, and proceeds to point all the way towards the back of the plane. I immediately responded “I can speak on behalf of my husband and that would be ‘No’.”

Another passenger took OP’s side.

They both looked at me with confused looks on their faces like I somehow didn’t have a right to politely decline. Then they tried to get the flight attendant’s attention, but as they did that the person sitting directly behind the woman with the baby lifted herself up from her seat and said ”If you knew you were flying with a baby, you should have made sure your seats were booked together.” They both looked at each other, then at the lady behind us, and blankly looked at me, while they mumbled something about trying to do just that, but couldn’t for whatever reason.

Her husband was really glad she didn’t give his seat away.

By then my husband was back and hers had already walked away. My husband sat down and I quietly told him was had just occurred (in case her husband might come back and ask him himself, or bring the flight attendant over) and he was glad I didn’t let his seat go. With it being a long flight and him having anxiety about flying, he definitely didn’t want to be sent to the back of the plane alone, and I definitely didn’t want to be alone sitting next to a couple with a small baby for hours across the Atlantic. But I was even more appreciative of the woman behind us who spoke up, just because. Safe travels everyone.

It sounds like it all worked out okay…for everyone except the couple with the baby!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

