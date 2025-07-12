Rude Salesman Were Supposed To Ring Up Their Own Commission Orders, But When They Refused To Do It, It Reduced Their Profit

Being pushy will never get you anywhere…

Commission Impossible. “I work with computers at my day job so I type wicked fast. When I was a cashier I was also lighting quick – which was a bonus during the holiday season with the long lines. I could go through my long line of customers and call over customers from other registers too. So the salesmen (and yes they were MEN) working on commission were too good to ring up their own sales OR to have their customers wait in line so they would cut ahead of all the other customers who had been waiting.

I would apologize profusely to those who waited then have to stop and ring up the commission sales. But the inconvenience wasn’t enough. I got attitude when asking for their employee number to properly put the sale into the register. “You should KNOW that – you’ve done it before!” (Well, yes about 3 months ago in the middle of a busy Saturday and it didn’t occur to me to memorize other people’s employee numbers.) So I just rang it up using MY number. And the next 20 or so transactions they butted in line to ring up.

So a week goes by and I get my check and it is HUGE!! As it happens that previous weekend (a during the holiday season) the store had a promotion where the employees got an extra dollar in our check for every $100 we rang up (I seriously did about $35K in sales that week).

I did get a stern talking to about ringing up commission items without being a commission employee and that they didn’t have a way to pay me for those commissions because I was hourly. I then explained how I had had to ring up the sales for that department and how they had butted in MY line to make me ring them up. The commission guys were raising holy hell – and I get it they needed their pay and selling suits isn’t easy. I wasn’t trying to take their money but the store policy was that they were supposed to ring up their own sales. The managers asked me if I could tell which sales went to which employees and I honestly couldn’t. It had been so busy and there were SO MANY transactions I couldn’t remember from a week before. So the store did a little rough justice.

They added up all the commission sales done on my register with no number assigned and split it evenly among the sales folks in that department. Maybe not “fair” but better than no paycheck at all for those guys or giving it to ME. BUT…the store DID let me keep the bonus for ringing in the sales so the salesmen totally screwed themselves on multiple fronts. And they never came to MY register to ring up anything again. That was enough for me.”

