Samsung Ice Makers Are So Bad They Lost A Lawsuit About it, And You Can Now Get Them Fixed For Free

by Ben Auxier

Truly the height of societal luxury is to have ice made for you continually in your own kitchen.

But when that stops working, well, it’s an outrage.

Fear not, though. Just check out this video from TikTok user @user4941210962014:

“Samsung lost a class action lawsuit.”

“Call Samsung, have them fix your ice maker for free.”

“Just call them, send them pictures, and you’re done.”

Samsung ice maker repair FOR FREE! No proof of purchase required!.

Of course, some people warn to just stay clear while you have the chance.

Because you better hope the first time’s the charm.

Operators are standing by?

It may not be ENTIRELY hopeless though.

Best of luck out there this summer.

