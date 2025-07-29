Savvy Driver Shares Hack For Unlocking Your Car Even If Your Fob Is Dead

Modern cars don’t require a key to get them started, or to unlock the doors. We have smart fobs that sense when we’re near enough to the car to unlock the doors, and to let the push-button start function, too.

But what happens if your fob isn’t working, or has run out of battery?

This woman says not to worry, because there’s still a way to unlock your car.

First, you’ll need to find the physical key that’s inside your fob. Most of them have a button or sliding latch, and once released, you can use it to manually open the driver’s side door.

You’ll have to find the spot to use the physical key on your car, too, and some are more well-hidden than others.

If your car uses a push-button start, there are a few ways to try starting it with a unusable fob. One option is to hold the fob against the start button while pressing the brake.

Other models have a designated spot somewhere on the console where, if you lay your fob, allows the start button to work.

If that doesn’t work, you should check your owner’s manual for advice.

On some cars, using the physical key will trigger the car alarm if the car then isn’t started within a certain amount of time. Your manual should advise on this, too.

Police warn that there is also another issue with using fob-only entry and starts for your cars: people can copy them if you’re close enough to your vehicle.

This can happen even if your car is in your driveway and your fob is in the house – thieves can walk near your home and use their wireless key-cloning device to scan for fob signals. Once intercepted, they can clone your own key fob and make off with your car.

An old fashioned steering wheel lock will deter them, but you can also use a Faraday bag to hold your fob when you’re not using it. This will prevent a potential thief from being able to intercept any signal it puts out.

Many people want car manufacturers to bring back at least the option of starting a car with an actual key, but I don’t know if that’s a reasonable ask in this day and age.

We might just have to stay a bit smarter than our cars.

Or at least, smarter than the thieves evolving to steal them.

