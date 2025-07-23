Selfish Flyer Let Her Pet Out Of Its Crate Mid-Flight, But When A Fellow Passenger Spoke Out Too Aggressively, It Only Made Matters Worse

Airplane etiquette can be tricky on a good day, but on a bad day, it can be downright disastrous.

When one flyer chose to prioritize her pet’s comfort over the rules, another passenger found himself in a tense showdown at 30,000 feet.

But did he take things too far with his gruff approach?

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA for telling a lady to put her dog back in the carrier on the airplane. I (35M) had to fly to LA this morning on Delta and I had an aisle seat. It was a smaller plane with 2 seats per side. No TV or movies on this flight and I wasn’t paying for Wi-Fi, so just me and my music.

But soon came an unwelcome distraction.

Ten minutes into the flight, the lady (40s) across the aisle was moving around and trying to get in her personal item. She busts out a dog. In my head, I’m like, what the heck.

So instead of letting it go, he makes his distaste abundantly clear.

I’m not dog-friendly, so I tell the lady firmly, “You better put the dog back in the carrier.” She says it’s cramped in the carrier, and the dog would rather be in her lap.

He then decides to double down.

I tell her to put it away or this can be a bigger scene for you. She reluctantly put it away. The rest of the flight she would baby-talk the dog and call me the AH. I complained to the flight attendants after the flight. AITA?

This situation sure took a nosedive.

Redditors weigh in on the drama.

He really should have left this one to the professionals.

There’s plenty of blame to go around here.

Asking is one thing, but threatening is another.

He may have had the right idea, but he executed it all wrong.

The jury of Reddit has rendered their verdict: She was wrong to ignore the airline’s policy and he was wrong to escalate the situation himself instead of seeking help.

Had the two been able to set their egos aside, this could have gone over a lot more peacefully.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.