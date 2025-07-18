She Agreed To Let Her Sister-In-Law Stay With Her, But She Refused To Let Her Bring Her Dog

It always amazes me how pushy some people can be about OTHER PEOPLES’ houses.

AITA for refusing to let my sister-in-law stay at my house because of her dog? “My (28F) husband’s sister, “Jessie” (30F), has a dog that she treats like her child. It’s a cute dog, but honestly, it’s a bit much sometimes.

Jessie is always posting about how the dog sleeps in her bed, gets its own seat in the car, and she even buys it birthday presents. I don’t mind that she loves her dog, but we’ve always had a bit of tension because of how she expects others to accommodate her pet. A couple of weeks ago, Jessie reached out and asked if she could stay at our place for a weekend because she was going through a rough time. I said sure, but then she mentioned she’d be bringing her dog.

I told her that while I’m okay with her visiting, I wasn’t comfortable having her dog in the house. We have a newborn, and I also suffer from mild allergies. Plus, I just don’t want to deal with a pet in my space. I’m already managing a lot with the baby, and the last thing I need is another living thing demanding attention. I politely told her that the dog couldn’t stay, and offered to help her find a pet-sitting service or look for dog-friendly hotels in the area.

I thought I was being reasonable, but she got upset and said I was being overly dramatic about it. She started sending me texts saying things like, “It’s just a dog, why are you being so harsh?” and “If you don’t want to support me, fine. I’ll figure something else out.” My husband says I’m not wrong to draw boundaries, but he also thinks I should have let it slide because she’s family and going through a tough time. I’m starting to wonder if I overreacted. Am I being unreasonable here, or is she overreacting?”

