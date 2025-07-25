She And Her Boyfriend Broke Up, And She Didn’t Tell Him He Was Infertile. So When She Finally Got Pregnant, She Didn’t Tell Him That Either.

Becoming a parent is wonderful, but often more dramatic than diaper changes and late nights.

See how a pregnancy affected the people in this story.

AITA for not telling my ex I got pregnant I was with my ex-husband for about 6 years. During this time, we were trying for a baby but had no success.

About 4 years into our marriage, our marriage had a rough patch. My ex had stress had work and slept with his coworker to ‘relieve’ it. He confessed to me rather quick and a week later, they sat me down and told me they were expecting a child.

I was an idiot back then and so I felt like I should forgive him because I truly believed he loved me and I thought I had no one.

This decision led to drama.

It wasn’t. My ex’s family treated me like their own, but my ex’s supposed daughter was the apple of their eye. As a result of that, my ex’s coworker was a frequent presence in our lives. They felt like they had to include the mom of their grandchild for everything too and she made her way in every family picture and memory. It didn’t help that I suspected that the coworker had feelings for my ex and flirted with him when she can. People thought that she was my ex’s wife constantly and I finally had enough when during the baby girls first birthday party when I was told to take a picture of my ex, his mistress, his daughter, and his parents and it didn’t include me. It hit me that I was now treated as the other woman and I realized that I deserved more than this nonsense. I filed for divorce a few months later and left. It was the hardest time of my life but I ended up getting a promotion at work and met this sweet, wonderful guy.

But things got so much better.

Fast forward to now, me and my boyfriend are madly in love and I gave birth to an adorable baby girl that I considered a miracle baby. I got pregnant with my boyfriend like 3 months after dating him and I thought that it was strange that this could happen since my previous failed attempts with ex and had thought that I was the infertile one. It crossed my mind then that maybe he was the infertile one and he only believed mistress was pregnant with his child because they were having an affair. I didn’t say anything though because it was not my place anymore. However, my boyfriend was so happy about my daughters birth and posted it on Facebook and tagged me in the post. I was still friends with my ex SIL on FB and she saw the post. She called me up and said that she was hurt that I didn’t let her know that I could actually get pregnant and the lack of child during my first marriage could be my ex’s fault. He took a paternity test. The poor baby girl was NEVER my ex’s. The coworker apparently was dating this ‘terrible’ guy during the time she slept with my ex and didn’t know who the child’s father was so she just strung my ex along cause she had feelings for him and thought he’d be the best father for her child. Now my ex blames me for not telling him that I was pregnant way before and him having to father this girl. He’s doing pretty bad now and I can’t help but feel guilty like I should’ve told him.

Here is what people are saying.

He’s the one who played the game.

I hate how insecure she is.

I feel sorry for the kid, too.

A clean slate! Enjoy it!

I hope she moves on emotionally.

That kid is going to need therapy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.