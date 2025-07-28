She Asked Her Sister-In-Law To Put Sunscreen On Her Back, But Then Her Brother Scolded Her For It Because She Has A Lot Of Acne

Vacations with extended family can be dramatic for one reason or another, probably because you aren’t used to being around each other so much.

But other things can make it awkward. See what surprised the woman in this story.

AITA for asking my sister-in-law to rub sunscreen on my back when I have back acne ? I have really bad back acne. I was going to the beach with my mom, my brother and my brother’s wife. I don’t know my sister-in-law very well but she seems very sweet. She had offered to rub sunscreen on my mom.

This turned out to be a mistake.

After SIL was finished with my mom, I asked SIL if she could rub sunscreen on my back. She said she was happy to and she did. But that evening, my brother confronted me, telling mehis wife has many issues, including social anxiety. He said she has a problem saying no and had told him how uncomfortable she felt putting sunscreen on my back.

It didn’t get less awkward.

Then he added that it was inconsiderate of me to ask someone who’s not in healthcare to touch diseased skin. SIL continued being very sweet to me and my mom. My brother seemed cold with me and he was very protective of his wife. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Yes. What did OP expect? Her to say, “Ew!” if she wasn’t comfortable?

It’s better that way. So intimate!

I, too, thought they were a bit dramatic about it.

Yes. The acne has no bearing on this.

I somewhat agree. No one can or should guess what you’re feeling.

So much for the vacation.

