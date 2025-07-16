She Asked Kids To Not Dive In A Shallow Pool, But Then Their Mom Went Off The Deep End

A trained adult saw kids roughhousing in a 4-foot pool with no life jackets, no supervision, and one of them choking.

AITA for politely asking a woman’s children not to dive in the pool since it’s dangerous and against the rules? My friend and I were at my campsite’s private pool like usual. There are no lifeguards, just cameras. While we were there, a woman and her two young sons (maybe 5 to 7 years old) were also using the pool. She was sunbathing and not paying attention to them at all.

The boys were playing a game where one would toss swim goggles, and the other would dive in to get them. The pool is only about 4 feet deep, and these kids were really small, maybe 3 feet tall. I have CPR, first aid, and other medical training, and I started getting concerned. One of the boys was clearly aspirating and coughing nonstop. I’ve unfortunately seen people drown before due to lack of supervision, and I didn’t want that to happen again.

After about five minutes, I gently said to the boys, “It probably isn’t safe for you guys to be diving in the pool. There are signs around us that say ‘no diving,’ and you could get seriously hurt.” I said it in a kind way because I know they’re just kids and probably didn’t know any better. That’s when their mom got up and asked me, “Do you work here?” I told her no, but that I was trained in first aid and CPR, and I was concerned because one of her kids was choking, had no life jacket, and seemed in a lot of distress. She got really defensive, like I was accusing her of being a bad parent, which I wasn’t, I just didn’t want to have to perform CPR on a child.

She kept pushing it to the point where I walked away to cool down and ended up crying a bit. I honestly didn’t know how far she was going to take it. The mom had came up to my friend (who did not say a word to me, the mom’s kids, or the kids) before leaving the pool and had said “Excuse me, but that wasn’t diving.” Then my friend had got irritated and talked back for making it such a big deal (which was her own choice, not mine).

We left the pool feeling shocked at how badly the mom reacted. I was just trying to keep her kids safe. I work with kids all the time and know how to do it respectfully. I wasn’t even trying to speak to her. I feel like I am the a****** because maybe it was rude, or I did something wrong? So, AITA?

