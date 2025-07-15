She Caught A Teenage Girl Using Her Dad’s Credit Card At The Mall, So She Told The Cashier

Personally, there was definitely never enough money in my family for the “here just take my card and buy whatever” experience, but I get that is a normal part of life for some people.

Still, it’s not technically legal, so what are the ethical boundaries here?

Should you step in like this lady did, or just mind your own business?

Let’s see what happened when this woman went shopping and decided that someone else’s business was her business.

AITA for telling cashier that wasn’t the girls credit card? I was in a higher end department store today (rhymes with loomingtales) and happened to end up next to two teenage aged girls while shopping. One of the girls had picked out a pair of VERY expensive boots and they were both fawning over them. Second girl must have looked at price tag and asks boots girl if she’s really gonna spend that much on boots. Girl with boots says something along the lines of “it’s fine I have my dad’s credit card I’m not paying” which instantly caught my attention because THAT’S NOT HER CARD. I’ve told my son multiple times he’s never allowed to use my card so I’m interested to see how this girl thinks she’s going to get away with fraud but had split up from the girls at this point because they had found something else.

But more of this tale looms at Loomingtales…

We end up at the same register (me behind) and I see her total hit well over four digits. The girl is about to swipe her card when I decide that I can’t let her get away with something like this and someone has to parent this kid if no one else will. I tell cashier that isn’t her card but her father’s and I’m not sure she has permission. Girl and friend turn and glare at me giving me possibly the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen. I swear this girl was going to throw a tantrum right there, I don’t think she was ever told no.

And even though she came out on top, nobody seems to think she did the right thing.

Girl tells cashier her father gave her the card to shop with because it’s the stores credit card and it gives him the points. Now that I’ve pointed out it wasn’t hers cashier tells her she can’t use that card. Girl tries to show ID to prove they have the same last name (yeah that will help) and I tell her it’s still fraud. Girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission and tells me to mind my own business.

She argued it was her business.

I tell her that it is my business that she’s doing something illegal she needs to pay with her own card or I call the cops. Girl is [angry] now and people are glaring at me. She uses her own card and leaves crying. Cashier looks mad at me and I tell my husband when I get home only for him to agree I was in the wrong. So Reddit, ATIA?

The girl may have had permission to use her dad’s card. Was it wrong for this shopper to intervene?

Check out what the comments had to say on Reddit:

Yeah…people were not on board with this.

Like, not even a little.

Can’t say this is what I would have done.

As much as we all generally like to see spoiled kids taken down a peg, this ain’t the way.

