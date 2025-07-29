She Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend’s Dog At Her Place, Which Means He Can Never Sleep Over And He’s Not Okay With That

Dating someone with a pet can be complicated, especially if that pet is a dog.

While cats can be pretty independent, dogs and their owners tend to be really attached.

In this story, a woman is dating a man with a dog, and he can never spend the night at her place because of his dog.

He has a solution to the problem, but she doesn’t like the solution. In fact, she doesn’t think there’s a problem.

Is she right, or should she consider her boyfriend’s suggestion? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not letting boyfriend bring his dog to my house? My boyfriend (M31) has a dog, and when we have sleepovers, it’s usually at his place since he can’t leave her (the dog) alone overnight. Which is totally fine with me (F29). But sometimes I prefer to sleep at my own place instead. Some nights I just want a night in my own bed, or maybe I have an early morning and it’s logistically easier to leave from my place instead of his.

Her boyfriend had a suggestion.

He’s suggested a few times that he could bring his dog to my apartment so we can still have sleepovers there. But I’ve always said no. Nothing against his dog, I just don’t love the idea of a dog in my space! I also have a roommate and feel like I’d need to make sure she was okay with having a dog in the apartment too.

She doesn’t really think there’s a problem, but her boyfriend disagrees.

I’m honestly not too pressed about not having a sleepover on those days, but he gets mad when I tell him no. He says I’m not good at compromising and am unappreciative of him putting in the effort to find a solution. The way I see it, there isn’t really an “issue” that needs a solution…it’s not like I’m in distress because we couldn’t sleep in the same bed for 1 weekend. From his perspective, it seems like I don’t care enough to make something work, but to me it’s just not that serious for me to do something I’m uncomfortable with. AITA?

She is perfectly happy sleeping solo at her place, but her boyfriend seems to want her around every night. If he’s that serious, maybe he needs to put a ring on it, or suggest moving in together. But, if she doesn’t want to live with a dog, this relationship might not work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Can this relationship really work long term?

She needs to accept that where he goes his dog goes.

He may be more committed to the relationship than she is.

It’s not really about the dog at all.

If she really loved him, she’d accept his dog as well.

