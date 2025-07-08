She Doesn’t Want Her Ex Or His Girlfriend To See Her New Baby, But Her Ex’s Girlfriend Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

I don’t know about you, but I think it’s kind of weird that someone’s ex-husband AND his new girlfriend would want to see someone’s baby.

Would you want to see the new baby of your ex?

It’s strange, right?

But that’s what’s going on in this story.

Read on to decide who you think is acting bad in this situation.

AITA For Not Letting My Ex or His GF See My Baby? “My ex and I haven’t gotten along since we divorced four years ago.

He has created fake pages to stalk me, called CPS on me, attempted to get my now husband to leave me before we ever got married, and put our child at risk. The list goes on but I won’t name everything.

His girlfriend has been around since before we got divorced and before anyone asks, yes, they did have an affair.

It’s even more complicated now.

Fast forward to now. Our child is in second grade and spends time with their dad and his girlfriend during breaks. I recently got remarried and had a new baby. I don’t want my baby around my ex and his girlfriend or to even see them for obvious reasons. My child has asked their dad if he wanted to see the baby and he said something along the lines of “I wouldn’t mind”.

Nope!

I said “No” and that their dad didn’t need to see the baby and left it at that. Here’s where I might be the jerk: My child video chats with their dad or his girlfriend sometimes. Recently I told them that if they’re holding the baby they need to turn the camera off because their dad and his girlfriend don’t need to see the baby. My child told the girlfriend this and the girlfriend said “Isn’t that rude?”

Can you blame her?

AITA for not wanting them to see my baby at all? They have both attempted to make my life difficult on multiple occasions, and I don’t want them to have anything to do with my baby at all. I barely like them having anything to do with my oldest child due to several incidents but that’s their father.”

They really have no reason to ever need to see her baby.

Reddit readers shared their thoughts about this.

These two need to have maintain their distance from each other…

