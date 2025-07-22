‘I’ve never seen a landlord so greedy.’ – Tenant Just Wanted To Do Some Laundry In Her Own House, But The Machine Makes Her Pay First

It’s not all that unusual, unfortunately, for a shared laundry room in an apartment complex to have paid machines.

What IS pretty unusual, in fact unheard of to me until now, is having a paid “in-unit” machine.

Unheard of until I saw this video from TikTok user @haybae808:

“I’ve never seen a landlord so greedy in my life,” reads the caption.

“This is in my house, bro.”

She puts in six quarters before being given the opportunity to actually start the thing.

Like, what?

Keep calm and carry on?

The “well you agreed to it so how bad can it be” defense is weak af.

As though everyone always has good or fair options available.

Cartoonish.

If you’re going to go through the effort and expense of installing a whole a paylock on the appliances, could you not have the decency to get one that at least accepts cards or digital payments?

Like, who even has quarters anymore?

