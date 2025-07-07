She Leaves Her Boyfriend Alone While He’s Watching TV, But For Some Reason He Can’t Bring Himself To Return The Favor

It’s a great blessing to be in a relationship with someone that has mutual tastes in media.

But when that doesn’t go down, and when you’re not super considerate, it can lead to issues.

One woman shares that she tries to be considerate when her boyfriend is watching TV, but when the tables are turned, he’s pretty rude while she’s watching TV.

How should she deal with this situation? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my bf to pause the tv Hi a little background I (f24) and my bf (m23) have not been seeing eye to eye on this and neither of feel like our side is a big deal.

So my bf gets the tv, about 85% of the time, and it’s been that way our whole relationship. When he watches his shows or plays his video games I leave him alone for the most part. If I ever need something I ask if he can pause the show so I can talk to him.

Sounds fair enough. Unfortunately, the favor is not returned.

I’ve been watching a show mostly on my phone, but occasionally I will watch it on the tv. He talks through the ENTIRE thing. I wish I was exaggerating, every 10 seconds he has something to say. I feel I would be more okay with it if he was watching the show with me, but he’s half listening and only has negative commentary about my shows. It’s very rarely conversation worthy, like it’s just little jabs about the show or the people.

It breaks down like this:

So 1. How do you want me to converse with that? And 2.Why would I want to hear that when I enjoy the show? And I actually know what’s going on.

She’s just had enough.

I’ve ask that if he wants to talk, I understand and I’m more than happy to talk, but if he could just pause the show or ask me to and I will. He has ignored this request over and over again. I typically won’t say anything, but then he gets mad at me for being frustrated even when I don’t say anything. Eventually I will cut my eyes or try to talk a deep breath and that will just send him into the worst mood all night. He will barely speak to me if I’m any ounce of annoyed with him. So Reddit Am I the [jerk] for asking for the tv to be paused?

Her boyfriend is being really annoying and unreasonable.

Here’s what the comments on Reddit had to say:

Some suggested a dish served cold:

This isn’t painting a rosy picture of BF.

Like seriously, he sounds bad.

Might be time to change the channel.

