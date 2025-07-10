She Likes Cooking For Her Husband, But She Doesn’t Like It When She Cooks And He Doesn’t Eat The Food

Different people have different ways of handling their emotions when they’re upset.

For example, when some people are upset, they might dig into a tub of ice-cream, but other people don’t enjoy eating when they’re angry.

I’m not sure if that’s what’s going on here, but when this couple argues, the husband refuses to eat what his wife cooked.

Now she’s thinking about handling this situation differently.

Let’s read the whole story to see if she’s making the right decision or not.

AITA for not serving my husband meals when he’s angry? I do all the cooking in our house by choice. I enjoy feeding my family, especially him. We’ve been married 7 years and whenever he gets angry or upset with me he’ll refuse my meals. I will serve them and he will accept it but not touch the food. I will find it in the microwave or left on the table untouched.

She feels offended when he does this.

It hurts me very much and I have vocalized that. Yet, he continues to do it and will say “I’ll let you know” when I’m ready to eat again. In the past I would still continue cooking and serving him despite him not eating it.

This happened again.

Recently, he became upset with me again and I served him twice. I noticed he didn’t touch the food both times. I’ve decided not to cook for him and made sure to let him know when he is ready to eat my food I will cook for him again. It stresses me out very much when he does this and I’m not sure if this is the right approach. AITA?

That sounds like the right decision. Why waste food?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let him cook for himself.

She doesn’t have to serve him…ever.

Simply pack up the leftovers.

Another person thinks it’s about control.

Let him serve himself when he’s hungry.

What a joker.

