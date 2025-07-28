She Offered To Pick Her Roommate Up From The Airport, But She Abandoned Her When The Roommate Wanted To Bring A Surprise Pet Into Their Life

Roommates aren’t always on the same page, but usually, that doesn’t involve four little legs and a leash.

She thought she was just picking her roommate up from the airport, not being introduced to their “new baby.” And she was determined to end the conversation before it even began.

Now her roommate’s upset, and friends are picking sides. Which roommate really crossed the line?

AITA for leaving my roommate at the airport because she brought a surprise pet with her? So my roommate (22F) and I (23F) have been living together for about a year, and things have been mostly fine. She went back home for a few weeks to visit her family, and I offered to pick her up from the airport when she got back. No big deal.

I get there, I’m waiting by the curb, and she rolls out with all her bags… and a puppy. Like, a full-on dog in a little carrier. I was just sitting there like, “???” She never mentioned getting a dog. Never asked if I was okay with having one in the apartment (we rent, and our lease doesn’t allow pets).

I asked what was going on, and she said, “Surprise! He’s our new baby!” with this huge smile, like I was supposed to be excited. I just said, “Nope,” and drove off. Didn’t yell or make a scene. I just left.

Now she’s blowing up my phone, saying I abandoned her at the airport and made her feel “unsafe” and “unsupported.”

Our mutual friends are split—some say I overreacted, others are like, “She really tried to sneak a whole animal into your shared space without asking?” I feel a little bad about how I handled it, but I also feel like… what else was I supposed to do? AITA?

Surprises can be fun, but this one just crossed a line.

