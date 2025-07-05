She Refused To Let Her Irresponsible Brother Stay Alone In Her Empty House, So Her Family Accused Her Of Being Unreasonable

Setting healthy boundaries with family isn’t always easy, especially when emotions are already running high.

She thought saying no to her troubled brother’s request to stay with her would be simple, but her refusal quickly turned into a source of conflict with her entire family.

AITA for not letting my brother stay at my house I (38f) rent a house that is currently empty during the week.

Soon she found herself getting sucked into her brother’s drama.

My brother (37m) and his wife are having issues (again) and asked if he could stay there while I was gone and leave before I got back.

But when she set a boundary, she found herself at odds with the rest of her family.

I told him I wasn’t comfortable with that, and now he and my parents are mad. I’ve let him stay there a number of times before while I was there to supervise him due to issues with alcohol and his wife. He has 2 daughters. My other brother and my parents live close by as well.

She thinks her brother has ulterior motives for asking her instead of her other brothers.

I believe he wanted to stay at my house because it is empty and he wouldn’t have to hear any advice or judgment from anyone and could just be free to do what he wants. He drinks a LOT of caffeine and has been acting very erratic. AITA for not letting him stay?

Letting him stay feels a lot like a liability at this point.

What did Reddit have to say?

She doesn’t owe her family any explanations, no matter how childishly they may be acting.

Maybe she could use her lease as a reason to deny her brother from staying with her.

Just because they’re family doesn’t mean she should have to give in to every request.

She never thought a simple no would cause so much drama, but now she’s stuck defending her decision to protect her own space.

But despite it all, standing her ground still feels like the right call.

