She Refused To Let Her Toddler Drink Soda At A Family Party, So Her Mother-In-Law Called Her A Bad Mom And Wife

Some people really don’t like being told no, especially when they think they know best.

So, what would you do if your mother-in-law tried to give your toddler soda right before bedtime, and when you said no, she exploded and told your partner to leave you?

Would you tell her she’s right to calm her down?

Or would you stand your ground?

In today’s story, one mother finds herself dealing with this very issue.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA? For saying no to my MIL? My partner (32m) and I (28f) have a 19-month-old daughter. She is the best kid anyone could ask for. Recently, at a children’s party (family), my daughter was getting a little tired after running around all day, and we were trying to get her to stay awake for a little longer so she could go to bed at her usual time. My MIL (65f) says, “I know what to do,” and returns with a cup of lemonade and tries to give it to my daughter. Both my partner and I object as we feel she’s far too young for soda (she wouldn’t drink it anyway as she only drinks water and milk), and giving her a sugar rush an hour before bed doesn’t seem like the best solution.

Suddenly, the MIL started going off on her.

My MIL then spouted off a tirade about how I was so bossy, strict, and soda wasn’t going to hurt her. This is from a woman who had to have a full mouth of teeth removed at 22 (my partner also had to have several fillings as a child). My daughter got her first tooth at 4 months old and has taken care of them religiously since she was old enough to hold a toothbrush; she won’t go to bed without doing it. This went on until she eventually called me a bad mom for not letting her have any (I don’t stop my daughter from having anything unless it would affect her health). She then told my partner (of 12 years) that he should leave me as I would run their lives forever. My partner defended me, and I don’t think I’m in the wrong for objecting to giving a child who isn’t even two yet soda, but a few people at the party commented that it wasn’t a big deal and she should have it. AITA?

Wow! This situation is tough, but both parents were on the same page.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about small children and soda.

From the perspective of a grandma.

According to this reader, children don’t need those kinds of drinks.

Here’s someone who thinks she did the right thing.

This person explains that no one should give a child something without the parent’s permission.

For this reader, it’s not about the drink, but about the MIL’s words.

She did the right thing.

The MIL needs to calm down and realize that the little girl is not her child, so she doesn’t get to make those kinds of choices.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.