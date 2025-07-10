She Tirelessly Supported Her Friend’s New Business, But When She Started A Business Of Her Own She Found Out Just How Fickle Their Friendship Was

A solid friendship, where you know someone has your back and you have theirs, can feel like a refreshing breeze on a hot summer’s day.

Through thick and thin, you know that you’ll support one another.

The woman in this story thought she had that with her friend, and selflessly gave and gave during her friend’s times of need.

But when she found herself needing a little help, it was another story.

Read on to find out what happened when she realized everything was not as it once had seemed.

AITA for not helping my friend with her business anymore after she keeps asking but never supported me back? I am a 25 year old woman, and have a close friend who I’ve known for years. She’s been trying to grow her small business, and Ive helped her countless times. I’ve helped her make content and all of that, brainstorming ideas, and I’ve even helped her set up annoying ads. I never asked for anything in return because I wanted to see her win.

Let’s see why this situation became problematic between the two friends.

But here’s where it gets annoying. I recently started my own business, and when I asked her for a simple shoutout she ignored me. Sometimes she did reply, but with super short responses. Meanwhile, she still texts me things like “Can you help me post this today?” which happens every week.

Yikes. Let’s see how she’s feeling about her friend’s lack of mutual support.

After that I stopped responding as much. I’m not rude, I’ve just stopped taking my time now that I’ve realized it’s not mutual. Now she being distant and has told friends I’ve “switched up.” AITA?

It feels so unfair that this woman has put so much support and care into her friend’s business but isn’t receiving the same in return.

Even if the other woman is very busy and doesn’t have the capacity to help, a little kindness and honesty would go a long way.

Ignoring her friend’s messages is neither of those things.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

Most Redditors agreed she’d done the right thing by distancing herself.

While this person gave her some solid advice.

However, others thought that her lack of communication had a part to play in the drama.

Sure she might not be communicating well with her friend about her upset, and there’s a chance this might help things.

But it’s very clear that her friend is taking advantage of her, and that there’s very little give and take in their friendship.

If all you’re doing is giving and not receiving support in return, that’s not a healthy relationship.

She deserves better.

