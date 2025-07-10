She Tried To Support Her Cousin Through Every Setback, But When Cousin Never Paid Her Back, She Finally Had To Start Saying No

It’s easy to offer help when someone you love is struggling, but much harder to recognize when the help turns into a harmful pattern.

AITA for refusing to lend my cousin more money after she never paid back the $1k I already gave her? I (F22) have always been really close with my cousin (F23) since we were kids. We get along well, but over the past year or so, I feel like she’s been using me as a financial crutch.

Since last year, I’ve sent her around $1k. Every time, she promises to pay me back “ASAP,” but she never does. I know she’s genuinely going through a rough time and has been for years, so I’ve always tried to be understanding.

But lately, I’m starting to feel like I’m being emotionally manipulated because she knows I care about her and want to see her doing well.

Now she’s being kicked out of her place (for reasons she hasn’t really explained), and she’s asking me to lend her $500 to help her relocate. The problem is, money is tight for me right now too.

I’m torn—part of me wants to help her because I love her, but another part feels like I’ve been taken advantage of for too long. WIBTA if I said no this time because of everything that’s happened in the past?

