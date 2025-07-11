She’s Crying Over What She’s Discovered In The “Never Broke A Bone” Theory

Do you know about the Never Broke a Bone Theory? Before today, I didn’t.

But after watching this video TikTok user @harleygusman, I still don’t.

“I just finished wiping tears from my eyes because I’m – I just learned about the never broke a bone theory.”

“I’ve never broken a bone in my life. I’m 32 years old. My brother has broken bones, my sister has broken bones. I know so many people that have broken bones to the point where, when I was younger, it was cool to have a cast, and I was always like, ‘why haven’t I ever broken a bone?'”

“There are certain things that happen absolutely for a reason. I will die on that hill.”

The comments were…grateful to have been passed this knowledge?

She did, you guys. Twice.

There’s so much to glean here.

Who’s dying where now?

The implication SEEMS to be that if a common bad thing never happens to you, you’re cosmically protected?

Or conversely, if a bad thing does happen to you, it’s for the purpose of some greater good in your life?

Personally I don’t subscribe to either idea, but they’re common enough beliefs.

Guess we’ll never know for sure. Maybe the real no broken bones were the friends we made along the way.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!