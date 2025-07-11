July 11, 2025 at 4:48 am

She’s Crying Over What She’s Discovered In The “Never Broke A Bone” Theory

by Ben Auxier

Harley in her car

TikTok/harleygusman

Do you know about the Never Broke a Bone Theory? Before today, I didn’t.

But after watching this video TikTok user @harleygusman, I still don’t.

Harley in her car

TikTok/harleygusman

“I just finished wiping tears from my eyes because I’m – I just learned about the never broke a bone theory.”

Harley in her car

TikTok/harleygusman

“I’ve never broken a bone in my life. I’m 32 years old. My brother has broken bones, my sister has broken bones. I know so many people that have broken bones to the point where, when I was younger, it was cool to have a cast, and I was always like, ‘why haven’t I ever broken a bone?'”

Harley in her car

TikTok/harleygusman

“There are certain things that happen absolutely for a reason. I will die on that hill.”

The comments were…grateful to have been passed this knowledge?

2025 06 09 02 08 55 Shes Crying Over What Shes Discovered In The Never Broke A Bone Theory

She did, you guys. Twice.

2025 06 09 02 09 01 Shes Crying Over What Shes Discovered In The Never Broke A Bone Theory

There’s so much to glean here.

2025 06 09 02 09 15 Shes Crying Over What Shes Discovered In The Never Broke A Bone Theory

Who’s dying where now?

2025 06 09 02 09 28 Shes Crying Over What Shes Discovered In The Never Broke A Bone Theory

The implication SEEMS to be that if a common bad thing never happens to you, you’re cosmically protected?

Or conversely, if a bad thing does happen to you, it’s for the purpose of some greater good in your life?

Personally I don’t subscribe to either idea, but they’re common enough beliefs.

Guess we’ll never know for sure. Maybe the real no broken bones were the friends we made along the way.

