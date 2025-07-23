She’s Visiting Home From College, And Is Thinking About Sending A Rather Pointed Message About Her Family Eating Her Food

Nobody likes getting in a situation where you have to start labeling everything in the fridge to keep others from eating what’s yours.

What’s even worse is when the labeling, the conversations, and the repeated requests don’t work.

But does that mean you go to drastic measures?

WIBTA for leaving a mean note with my leftovers? i’m 19F, home from college after my freshman year. i loved being away, more independence, and i met my boyfriend, who my parents love. i love my family, but being back has been frustrating.

So far, universally relatable.

i became overweight around age 8 or 9. My parents have always struggled with their weight, and by that age, the doctor was already talking to my mom about mine and my sister’s (now 16). i felt insecure early on. my sophomore year, I was about 240 lbs. My parents were more kind, but my sister would call me fat and say I needed to lose weight, despite being overweight herself. By senior year I was around 190.

The rest of the family has been on their own journeys.

after developing emetophobia + having a stressful but productive year at college, i lost more weight. I came home in May around 137. my habits and mindset around food have completely changed. i eat smaller portions + avoid greasy/sugary food, i’ve gained a little since being home, but i like where i’m at and don’t want to go back. my sister’s probably around 220–250 lbs. she’s pretty, but has a large stomach and massive double chin. despite that, she’ll insult how my boyfriend is “ugly” (he’s not)

It all started with the sister stealing food.

literally the first day i was home, i had a small bag of my favorite Cheetos. my sister came downstairs holding the empty bag and asked if i had wanted them, saying “uh oh.” She didn’t mean to eat them, but i had wanted them. she also kept coming into my room to eat my Trader Joe’s cookie butter. my mom once caught her and asked what she was doing, and she just said she was “looking for cookie butter.”

But sis wasn’t the only one at it.

my mom’s on Ozempic and doesn’t touch my food. but my dad will eat literally anything without checking, even though he criticized my weight for years. one night my mom told him not to eat my leftovers, and he had already inhaled them. he apologized, but still. so i started hiding my food. somehow my sister finds it. she found a Nothing Bundt Cake i got for free, announced it to my mom like i was hiding contraband, and ate some. i got Baskin-Robbins and hid it in the freezer, and she called me asking why I didn’t wake her up to get any. she didn’t eat much, but it’s my still my food i wanted. she always asks for bites of my food, even when she’s eaten. she asks me to bring her food from work, even though I get one free meal for myself. i usually save it for later and look forward to it.

It just goes on and on…

yesterday, my parents brought food home from our favorite deli and got us each something. i got home from work and she asked for part of my cookie even though she had her own food. i gave her a bite, but now i’ve got half a cookie left and i’m worried about someone (her or my dad) eating it before I can.

So far no chance she’s the jerk, right? She just wants to be able to eat her food.

But here’s the potential plan:

here’s where i might be the [jerk]: i want to leave a note in the box that says “Hey [fatty]! Yeah, you! Do you need food THAT BAD that you have to steal someone else’s? Isn’t the food in this house enough for you?” it’s mean. my mom would be furious, and i know my sister is insecure even if she doesn’t admit it. but after being told over and over not to eat my food, would I really be TA?

Here’s what the comments had to say:

No need to be nasty about it.

The boundaries are all over the place.

Like, come on.

Maybe it’s time to head back out again.

Living alone is underrated.

