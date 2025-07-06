Sibling Revenge Is A Fact Of Life, But This One Might Have Cut Too Deep

Many of us have been the subject of undue torment in the past.

Taunt me with coins? I’ll steal your special cutlery So this ridiculous situation happened about a year ago, give or take a few months, and it ended up with my sister finally leaving me alone. Now, my sister is an A-class jerk—as is my brother-in-law, which I suppose is a match made in heaven.

Anyway, she used to constantly taunt me for the weird habits I have, or how certain textures gross me out, or even certain sounds. (Turns out I have autism that went undiagnosed for years.)

Possibly the biggest trigger for me was coins. I hate the feeling of them, the sound of them touching, and just how gross they are due to age. My sister, of course, found this hilarious. She would throw coins at me or purposely save up enough to make me gag at the sound. One day, she took it to a whole new level.

She got herself, her husband, and her kids to each hold a bundle of coins and start shaking them around—then chased me around her house with them. I was in tears, begging them to stop. The kids did stop once they saw me crying (they were young and confused), but the adults thought it was all a big joke. Eventually, I escaped by getting into my car and leaving.

Now here comes the petty revenge. A week after that incident, I was still—rightfully—upset. I knew my sister had a thing about a particular set of cutlery. She had this obsession with how certain ones feel, and those were the only ones she would use. So… I took them. All of them. Every. Single. One.

Because she lived in a rural area with no big shopping centers around that stocked that specific set of cutlery, she was stuck. She refused to eat with anything else since she was a kid, so she ended up eating with her hands instead. I never gave the cutlery back. In fact, I currently have them hanging on my wall inside a picture frame—just to make her mad again whenever she visits.

