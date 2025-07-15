Soldier Showed Viewers The Steak And Lobster Meal She Was Given For Just $450 A Month
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s hope the commenters on this viral TikTok video aren’t right about this one…
A soldier named Antonia posted a video on the social media platform that showed her enjoying a meal of steak and lobster, provided by the U.S. Army.
And it got viewers talking about what it all means…
Antonia told viewers that $450 gets taken out of her paycheck every month so she can eat in a dining hall.
But on this particular day, she got an absolute FEAST because it was the Army’s birthday.
Antonio said she got steak, lobster, asparagus, a baked potato, hushpuppies, desserts, and other items.
Here’s the video.
@retiredhotcheetogirly
Part 38 | It’s the Army’s birthday. 🎂 #dfac #food #lumchbreak
And this video got a lot of viewers talking…
This person didn’t hold back.
Another TikTokker asked a question.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
Let’s hope that her nice meal wasn’t a sign of anything bad to come…
