Soldier Showed Viewers The Steak And Lobster Meal She Was Given For Just $450 A Month

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s hope the commenters on this viral TikTok video aren’t right about this one…

A soldier named Antonia posted a video on the social media platform that showed her enjoying a meal of steak and lobster, provided by the U.S. Army.

And it got viewers talking about what it all means…

Antonia told viewers that $450 gets taken out of her paycheck every month so she can eat in a dining hall.

But on this particular day, she got an absolute FEAST because it was the Army’s birthday.

Antonio said she got steak, lobster, asparagus, a baked potato, hushpuppies, desserts, and other items.

Here’s the video.

Part 38 | It’s the Army’s birthday. 🎂 #dfac #food #lumchbreak

And this video got a lot of viewers talking…

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.02.10 PM Soldier Showed Viewers The Steak And Lobster Meal She Was Given For Just $450 A Month

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.02.27 PM Soldier Showed Viewers The Steak And Lobster Meal She Was Given For Just $450 A Month

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.03.03 PM Soldier Showed Viewers The Steak And Lobster Meal She Was Given For Just $450 A Month

Let’s hope that her nice meal wasn’t a sign of anything bad to come…

