Son Waited Over An Hour To Pick Up His Family From A Party, But When He Finally Left, His Mother Told Him To Move Out The Next Morning

It’s wild how quickly people forget who’s doing them a favor.

So, what would you do if you offered to be the designated driver, but after waiting patiently for over an hour, your family still wasn’t ready to leave? Would you keep waiting patiently? Or would you give up and leave them behind?

In today’s story, one son finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s the scoop.

AITA – left my mother at a party and refused to pick her up (again) This is, to some extent, unfolding as I type – so bear with me! Basically, today we are celebrating a national holiday in my country. It is a bank holiday, and it can be expected that most people will be partying/drinking. We were invited to a get-together at someone’s house—there would be around 15 people there, and I went along with my mother, my stepfather, and a sibling. It was predetermined that I would be the designated driver, which is why I may be in the wrong.

We went there at around 1700, and then at around 1900, I left to head home for a little while and get some rest before returning to collect them. They phoned at around 0000, so I began driving at 0020 and arrived at around 0040. When they phoned, they informed me I would also be driving some others home as they didn’t have a designated driver—fine. It turns out it’s a 20-minute journey one way to drop them off, so this turned into a 40-minute round trip. When I arrived there the second time, this time to pick my family up, they told me they would be out in 10 minutes.

At this stage, my patience was short, but I did wait the 10 minutes. Then I called again, and they said they’d be out in 2 minutes. They weren’t. Then again – same answer: they’ll be out in 2 mins, but no. By this time, I waited for another 5 minutes or so, nobody was picking up or coming out, so I decided to leave. Along the way home I stopped for fuel in case they’d come out and called on around 5 separate occasions, going to voicemail each time. When I arrived home, at this stage past 0200, I called a final time. This time, they picked up and said they’d be out in 2 minutes. I told them they were free to come out, but that I was not there.

My mother got very angry at this and demanded I drive back to collect them, and that THIS time they’d for sure come out. I told her I wouldn’t be driving another 20 minutes one way to pick them up, at which, like I said, we got into an argument where I said I was being made into a fool, and she just could not believe I was not coming back. She then asked me to move out in the morning (I am 20 and taking a gap year, currently living at home) I’m not sure about the moving out situation as I’m currently dog-sitting two dogs, but we’ll cross that bridge in the morning. AITA?

