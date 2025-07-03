Store Owner Insisted TCBY Employee Put Ice Cream Cakes Back In A Broken Freezer, But When They Melted The Employee Got Fired

Conflicting instructions from managers can cause big problems for employees caught in the middle.

SO, what would you do if one manager told you to move items out of a broken freezer, only for the store owner to demand you put them back in?

Who would you listen to?

The person who clearly knows what they’re doing or the store owner?

In today’s story, one TCBY employee ends up in the same scenario and listens to the wrong person.

Here’s what happened.

“I’m TELLING YOU that freezer has been fixed, put everything back in it” So this happened when I was about 16 and working at a TCBY. I was about to leave work when the store manager instructed me to remove all the display ice cream cakes and place them in the back freezer because the front freezer wasn’t working. She then left for the day.

The store owner had another idea.

About an hour after I did this, the store owner walked in yelling, “Why are all the display cakes not in the front freezer???? We just had it fixed!” I told him that I had just finished taking them out and putting them in the back, as per the manager’s request. Some back and forth went on until I just shrugged and put all the cakes back into the broken front freezer and left. All the cakes melted, and I was fired. Oh well LOL

Wow! That seems kind of unfair.

Let’s see what the folks at Reddit think about what happened.

And what a mess it must’ve been.

This person could be onto something.

Probably a little too young for that.

That’s a scary formula.

He shouldn’t have been fired.

The owner should’ve taken the blame for this because they demanded the task be done.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.