Strict Nun Refused To Let Student Use The Bathroom, So They Threw Up All Over Her Desk

Kids are often expected to follow rules without question, no matter how unreasonable they seem.

However, sometimes there are exceptions to the rules, and even well-behaved kids may have valid excuses if only the people in charge would listen.

For example, one Catholic schoolgirl’s repeated bathroom requests led to a moment no one in class would forget.

Nuns I went to Catholic school for 12 years (my parents’ choice, not mine). When I was in 4th grade, I was in a “split” class—half 4th graders and half 5th graders.

This was a high distinction for kids of that age.

This was chosen for our class because we were smarter and could be trusted to work on our own when the nun was with the other grade. (This gave that background to let you know for the most part we were well-behaved kids).

But one day, trouble began in the classroom.

So after lunch, this 5th grade girl named Carol asked our teacher if she could go to the bathroom, and she said no. Five minutes later, she raised her hand and asked again—another no. A few minutes later, she raises her hand and begs the teacher to let her go because she doesn’t feel well. Another no.

We’re doing busy work, so she wouldn’t miss anything if she left, but the teacher didn’t care. Finally, she walks up to the front of the room where the teacher was sitting at her desk. The nun stands up to yell at her, and this girl projectile vomited all over her. Not intentional revenge, but satisfying nonetheless.

This nun should have listened the first time!

This student didn’t set out to get revenge, but her stomach ended up doing it for her.

