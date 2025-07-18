Students Were Told To Stay Out Of The Water Park, So They Rode A Water Ride In The Amusement Park Instead

Rules don’t always cover the fine print, and that’s usually where stuff gets interesting.

What would you do if your teacher gave you strict instructions not to enter the water park during a school trip, but forgot to ban a water ride located just outside it? Would you skip the ride and play it safe? Or would you seize the technical loophole not once, but twice?

In the following story, a group of high schoolers find themselves in this very predicament and do what any other teenagers would do. Here’s what happened.

The Water Park is Off Limits. Okay. Every year, my High School would organize a school trip to an amusement park just outside of town. In order to go on the trip, you had to fork over $10 and fill out a form (if you were under 16, your parent had to sign the form). Standard stuff. But there was one teacher in charge who made it a point to remind us constantly that we weren’t allowed to enter the Water Park; otherwise, we were allowed to do what we wanted so long as we didn’t get in trouble or do anything that reflected poorly on the school. Fair enough.

Then, they saw it.

Now, this malicious compliance wasn’t intentional, but suffice it to say we arrived at the bus about fifteen minutes before it was scheduled to return to town, soaked to the bone. If looks could kill, we would’ve been dusted right then and there. So he demanded to know what had happened, and we told him. You see, there’s a ride at this park that is kind of a simple-looking roller coaster. It’s not very high, and only has one drop, but the caveat is that the track is actually a slide with water, and the drop is over a body of water that causes a kind of wave that splashes both the rider and whoever is standing on the bridge across from the drop.

When they got on the bus, the teacher was furious.

We all stumbled across this ride while we were wandering the park, and debated whether or not we should go on it. We decided, unanimously even, that technically this ride wasn’t in the Water Park, so riding it wasn’t actually against the rules. We rode it twice. By the time we finished explaining, he was glaring daggers at each one of us and after a pause, he just pointed behind him and said “Get on the bus.” Everyone on the bus stared at us while we boarded, either thinking we were heroes or rebels. Whatever the case, I still laugh about this story whenever I tell it.

