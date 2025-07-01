Students Work Hard To Win A Trip To Germany, But Then The Teacher Claims They Aren’t Qualified To Go On The Trip

Imagine working really hard to earn your dream trip to your dream country, but after you win, your teacher claims there’s another obstacle preventing you from going on the trip. Would you be mad if you found out the teacher was lying even if she was lying to help someone with cancer?

In today’s story, one student is wondering about this exact situation after it happens to his friend. He’s not sure how to feel about what the teacher did.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for thinking my friend’s teacher was wrong for taking away his team’s prize to help her granddaughter with cancer? This story isn’t about me, but about my friend. He has been a huge fan of Germany since childhood — always supported the German national football team, studied the German language with passion, and dreamed of studying at a university in Germany. One day, he and two of his friends participated in a competition, where the main prize was a trip to Germany. Their German teacher found and recommended this competition to them. They worked hard for a whole month to win — and in the end, they did.

But then the teacher claimed not everyone could go.

However, after they won, the teacher said that none of them could go because they lacked some kind of official German language proficiency certificate. Because of this, only my friend (who had the certificate) could go. The others were disqualified. Instead of letting the rest of the team go, she gave the other spots to her granddaughter — who had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

It turns out that the teacher lied.

Later, it turned out that the certificate requirement wasn’t actually necessary — she had just used it as an excuse to get her granddaughter into the trip. So here’s my question: Even though the granddaughter is sick, is it okay to take away the reward someone else worked hard for — just to help a relative? Was that fair? Do you think she was the jerk?

That teacher messed up big time! You don’t take a trip away from the students who worked hard and won it!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Has the teacher heard of Make a Wish?

Someone needs to report the teacher.

The teacher really messed up.

This could really backfire for the teacher.

What a horrible thing for the teacher to do!

