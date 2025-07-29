July 29, 2025 at 4:48 am

T.J. Maxx Shopper Bought Expensive Perfume And Later Found Out There Was Used Men’s Cologne Inside

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about perfume

This would be incredibly frustrating!

A TikTokker named Elle posted a video and explained to viewers how she found out she got duped after she bought a bottle of expensive perfume at a T.J. Maxx store.

woman holding a bottle of perfume

Elle said, “How does this happen if it was wrapped in plastic T.J. Maxx paper? I’ve never seen anything like this. I just bought this really nice perfume, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, for a pretty penny. $90.”

woman sitting in her car

She added, “I’m so excited. I open it up. Not only is it not the perfume, it’s a cologne, and two, it is half-empty.”

Elle then said, “This is literally a used cologne that came in this box and cost $90. I opened it, so I don’t know if they’ll believe me.”

woman sitting in her car

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person thinks they know what happened.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.05.07 PM T.J. Maxx Shopper Bought Expensive Perfume And Later Found Out There Was Used Mens Cologne Inside

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.05.23 PM T.J. Maxx Shopper Bought Expensive Perfume And Later Found Out There Was Used Mens Cologne Inside

And this individual shared some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.05.48 PM T.J. Maxx Shopper Bought Expensive Perfume And Later Found Out There Was Used Mens Cologne Inside

There are so many rip-off artists out there these days!

