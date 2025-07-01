Teen Barely Knows His Dad’s New Wife Or Baby, So He Refuses To Spend A Month With Her Family In London

After a whirlwind year that included a surprise baby and a new stepmom, a 16-year-old is being pressured into spending a month abroad with his dad’s wife’s family—people he’s never met and has no interest in.

When he refuses the trip (booked without asking, no less), tensions hit an all-time high.

AITA for not going to London with my dad and his wife so I can meet her family with their kid? In the last year things have changed at my dad’s house. His long distance girlfriend moved in with him and they had a baby together (she was pregnant when she moved) then they got married. I (16m) didn’t know his wife before she moved in with my dad. And I don’t know her that well now either. I spend more time at my mom’s house than my dad’s. My dad’s work schedule makes it harder to spend time with him so it makes more sense to me that I go where I at least have one parent at home.

My dad’s wife and I are already on not so great terms because I didn’t start spending more time at dad’s house when she had the baby. She felt like I could be with them and get to know them instead of just visiting for dad. But I don’t care about her or the baby. I’m only interested in seeing my dad at his house. Heck I don’t even need to see him to see my grandparents or uncles on his side of the family. He’s so busy usually that mom helped with that in the past.

My dad and his wife know this so they’re pushing for me to go to London with them, which is where she’s from, and meet her family for the first time. We’re in the US btw. They’re going in July and my dad booked me on the flight with them without asking first. When he told me I said I wasn’t going and he told me it was a great chance for some family time. He said it was important to his wife that I try to act like we’re a family and try to make her family my family too.

I told them I wasn’t going and they wouldn’t change my mind. Dad’s less annoyed than his wife is. She’s offended and she told me her family had wanted to meet me and I was being a d***. Dad tried to make it sound like we’d have lots of fun but then he admits we’d do nothing but spend time with his wife’s family and that’s not how I want to spend a month of my summer. AITA?

Most commenters felt the teen set a fair boundary.

This person says it’s obviously just the wife wanting a perfect life.

This person says clearly Dad doesn’t care…it’s his wife who is the problem.

And this person can’t believe he booked it without asking.

If you want a family vacation, maybe start by asking if everyone actually feels like family.

You can’t force it, that’s for sure.

