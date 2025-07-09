Teenage Relative Disobeys Homeowners’ Warning Not To Feed The Dog, So He Pays The Price With His Leather Jacket

Pet mishaps happen — but if it happens because of a human — what then?

AITA for not replacing my nephew’s leather jacket after my dog had an accident on it? We have 3 dogs, 1 of which we took in recently when his owner died. He’s nice but prefers quiet and when we have guests he will go upstairs to our bedroom and chill on our bed. Also, he’s only ever had dry food and anything different upsets his stomach which causes a hygiene issue, as he has long fur.

So, this weekend was a little bit different than most.

This weekend, we had family over, and everyone brought food for a buffet, my 3 brothers, their wives and lots of adult / teen children. We’ve had issues previously where people don’t listen to us about the dogs, and sneaking them food is common, so as they were coming in, I was loudly announcing, “don’t feed Pickles any treats or human food. Anyone caught will be the one upstairs shampooing the poop out of his fur.”

However, Tracy didn’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

My SIL Tracy laughed and made some comment about me being unnecessarily graphic. So I pointed out that people hadn’t listened in the past, and I was not playing around this time because Pickles was more sensitive than our other dogs. Anyway, later on, my husband found a piece of sausage roll on the floor upstairs. Nephew Dave (19) admitted he’d tried to make friends with Pickles by giving him food. My husband and I were not happy, but everyone else brushed it off as not a big deal.

But you’ll never guess what the owner found next…

I went up to check on Pickles, and that’s when I realised that everyone had put their coats in our room when they arrived. They’d always done this in the past and honestly I never thought to tell them different. Anyway, he’d obviously eaten something and got an upset stomach, not wanted to come downstairs with a crowd there so he’d had a small accident, some of which had got on Dave’s leather jacket. He’s never had an accident in the house before.

So, the homeowners quickly began to remedy the situation.

I called my husband and took Pickles into the shower to get cleaned up. People came up to see what was happening, and when Dave saw his jacket he was furious, raised voice and red-faced accusing me of making the dog do it on purpose to prove a point. We cleaned it off with antibacterial wipes, and it was fine, no smell or marks on the leather although obviously for hygiene reasons it would need cleaning properly.

But, none of this was good enough for Dave…

Well, that was the end of the party. Everyone left pretty quickly, not wanting to be in the middle of it, but Dave and Tracy stayed behind yelling until my brother persuaded them to leave saying we’d “sort it out later.” It was a mess, but honestly, I thought it would blow over but it hasn’t. Dave and Tracy are both texting me saying we need to pay £150 for a new jacket. I keep saying no, it was his own fault, and I was the one who ended up cleaning up poop.

However, now, the husband is becoming unsure of what’s right.

Husband was on my side at first but is wavering. He says we knew they’d ignore us, and we should’ve taken more care to put the coats in another room. He said I’m focusing on being technically right. Dave is just a teen and this is not the hill we should die on. So, AITA? We can afford to replace it. Had Pickles chewed his coat, I’d replace it in a heartbeat which makes me think maybe IATA. I offered to pay cleaning but that’s not good enough for him

