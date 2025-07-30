Teenager Feels Overlooked And Annoyed Because Mom Is Always Looking After Her Grandkids, So She’s Considering Telling Her Brother To Hire A Babysitter

Imagine being a senior in high school. You have a lot going on, milestone things like graduation and preparing for college. What would you do if your mom were too busy babysitting her grandkids to be there for you during these important milestones in your life?

In today’s story, one teen feels really annoyed at just how often her mom ends up babysitting her grandkids, her brother’s twin babies. It seems like the babies are always around, and this teen wants it to stop!

Let’s read the whole story to see what’s going on.

WIBTA If i tell my big brother and his wife to start taking care of their babies themself? My big brother (30M) and My aunt(her wife, 27F) got twin sons at the end of 2024, and hes been asking either me or my mother for help, Its their first children. At first, around middle of january i didnt gaf. The babies cries annoyed me so much because I cant handle it, any sound, even their face ticks me off so much. But it started to turn into regular visits after that. Either from Thursday to Sunday or friday to sunday. And i hate every second of it.

Enough is enough for OP, but the mom disagrees.

I stopped taking care of them but I help making food or shower them when my mom asks me to. But I can see it takes some pressure to her too. Its been going like that every since end of january, they visit 3-4 days a week or tell my mom to come to their house for an extra day. The house feels empty without my mom and it feels too crowded with the babies. I tried to talk to my mom multiple times but she says “when did you start caring about me?” or things like that and when I tried to talk to my big brother or his wife about it my mom stops me saying itll make them feel sad and unwanted.

The babies really do seem to interfere with everything, even really important things.

We couldnt celebrate my birthday because itll wake up the babies. They didnt visit me during my graduation because they were too busy taking care of the children. My mom came but told me to be quick because the baby was at home so I couldnt really hang out last time with my teachers. The doctor appointments are worse. I need a parental figure next to me despise being 18 because of mental situations they dont let me. So my mom comes with the baby which gives more trouble since it just cant stop crying and whenever I try to tell the doctor something the baby just starts screaming loudly.

OP wishes her mom would just let a babysitter handle the babies.

Whenever I ask my mom about my aunts mom and why she doesnt help. She told me she either is sick, too busy cleaning her own house or sends a babysitter to help. So I asked her how isnt the babysitter enough and I just got a angry glance. Same when I told her why they keep visiting us or whys she just handling all these herself. I dont understand why they get angry at me when I tell my mom a babysitter is enough if they need help.

OP feels like there’s nobody to turn to for help or moral support.

I have college exam tomorrow, and Im of course nervous and I want atleast my mom or dad there to support me. I cant call my big sister since shes also newly pregnant. I asked my mom if shes gonna come but she said my aunts mother is busy and shes gonna visit their house to help with the babies. I want to tell my big brother or his wife that they should start taking care of the babies themself or stay with the babysitter. I want to tell them to start handling this themself because the babies were their choice, WIBTA if i do ?

I can understand why OP’s mom, a new grandmother, is quite distracted with the babies and wants to help out, but she’s overlooking her 18-year-old child who desperately needs her help as well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

